MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

MarketWise Stock Performance

MarketWise stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $8.22.

Insider Transactions at MarketWise

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $128.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that MarketWise will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 38,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $94,938.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,570,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,330.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in MarketWise by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MarketWise by 252.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MarketWise by 612.1% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 346,399 shares in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Further Reading

