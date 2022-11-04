MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.90.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
MarketWise Stock Performance
MarketWise stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $8.22.
Insider Transactions at MarketWise
In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 38,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $94,938.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,570,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,330.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of MarketWise
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in MarketWise by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MarketWise by 252.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MarketWise by 612.1% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 346,399 shares in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketWise (MKTW)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.