Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,273.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($30.52) to GBX 2,660 ($30.76) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Bellway Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $18.30 on Friday. Bellway has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

