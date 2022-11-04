Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

