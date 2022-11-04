Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $9.02 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.02.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIXX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Homology Medicines from $3.10 to $3.21 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Homology Medicines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Homology Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 16.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 228,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 32,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

