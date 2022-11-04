Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €31.00 ($31.00) to €25.00 ($25.00) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €15.00 ($15.00) to €12.00 ($12.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €35.00 ($35.00) to €25.00 ($25.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

FURCF stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Faurecia S.E. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $55.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

