AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.37% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

