Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stake Lessened by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,189 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.81.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
