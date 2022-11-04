AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,770 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gibraltar Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 146.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 67.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ROCK opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

