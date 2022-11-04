SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $39.05 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

