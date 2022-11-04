AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $77.19.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.