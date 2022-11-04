Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLF stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.95.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

