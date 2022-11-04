AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,116,000 after purchasing an additional 917,207 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,615,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,573,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,110,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,470,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 201,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR opened at $81.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.45. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

