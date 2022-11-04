Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,054 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 271.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 589.6% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 142,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 122,050 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,566,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 574,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.61.

Summit Materials Stock Up 4.6 %

SUM stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $631.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.