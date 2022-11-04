Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Benchmark to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
PLXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plexus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.50.
PLXS stock opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.89. Plexus has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $103.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 138.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 292.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
