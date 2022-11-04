Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $339.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -1.55.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Featured Stories

