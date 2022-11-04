Citigroup Trims Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Target Price to $14.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of BAND opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.91. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.06 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,063.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at $180,045.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,057 shares of company stock worth $60,878 in the last three months. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,021,000 after buying an additional 564,631 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 27.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 501,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 254.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 124.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 278,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter worth $3,132,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

