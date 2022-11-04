Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Lowered to $75.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BPMC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.64. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $0.28. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,368,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,535,653.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,368,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,535,653.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,477 shares of company stock worth $3,383,025 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. FMR LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,178,000 after buying an additional 3,242,698 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,736,000 after buying an additional 1,470,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,457,000 after buying an additional 698,562 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,599,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after buying an additional 545,240 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

