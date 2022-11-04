Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Up to $59.67

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.67, but opened at $62.53. Gentherm shares last traded at $62.69, with a volume of 136 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on THRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Gentherm to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Gentherm Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $426,059.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,308.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,278 shares of company stock worth $1,714,374. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 147.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 29.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 5,247.2% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

