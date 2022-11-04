Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $7.06

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $7.41. Exscientia shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 291 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $862.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 186.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in Exscientia by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,943,000 after buying an additional 110,890 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

