Hovde Group Boosts Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target to $22.00

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Hovde Group to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

BWB stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $521.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79.

Insider Activity at Bridgewater Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $73,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,926,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $221,798. 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

