Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Up to $29.61

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.61, but opened at $31.36. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 118,254 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

