OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Gap Up to $8.97

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $9.48. OneSpaWorld shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 2,845 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $866.03 million, a P/E ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.57 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. On average, research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,557,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 786,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 7.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,225,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 89,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.7% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,412,000 after acquiring an additional 54,152 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Stories

