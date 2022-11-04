uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Up to $18.84

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.84, but opened at $19.73. uniQure shares last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 3,836 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QURE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

uniQure Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.84.

Insider Activity at uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.66 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 184.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. Equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in uniQure by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in uniQure by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in uniQure by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in uniQure by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

