Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 140.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 150.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Chart Industries by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $232.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $236.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.92.

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

