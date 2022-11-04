FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Issued By B. Riley

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Trex in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Trex Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TREX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

TREX stock opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trex by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 651,400 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Trex by 293.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 759,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,353,000 after purchasing an additional 566,971 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1,176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 316,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 291,952 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Trex during the second quarter worth approximately $14,080,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Trex by 417.1% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 275,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 222,166 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

