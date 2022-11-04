Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,747,177.62 in Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $1,747,177.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,381,460.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $1,694,718.36.

On Monday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $1,658,281.14.

On Friday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total transaction of $1,655,955.36.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $1,641,225.42.

On Monday, October 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,581.32.

On Friday, October 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total transaction of $1,973,553.54.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30.

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $174.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $454.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.11 and its 200 day moving average is $215.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

