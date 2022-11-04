FY2023 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,646 shares in the company, valued at $34,277,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,646 shares in the company, valued at $34,277,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,892 shares of company stock worth $99,989,627. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.