PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Up to $24.93

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.93, but opened at $26.46. PROS shares last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 1,867 shares.
Several analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.
