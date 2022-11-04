PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Up to $24.93

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.93, but opened at $26.46. PROS shares last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 1,867 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,633,000 after buying an additional 77,737 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,456,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,671,000 after acquiring an additional 111,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,971,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,699,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 1.3% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,802,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

