Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $1.18

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.26. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 804 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Senseonics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Senseonics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $553.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 132.13% and a net margin of 2,317.41%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 396,429 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

(Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.