AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Shares Gap Up to $20.44

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.44, but opened at $21.84. AssetMark Financial shares last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 962 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th.
AssetMark Financial Stock Up 1.7 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 259,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after buying an additional 105,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 70,202 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
