AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Shares Gap Up to $20.44

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.44, but opened at $21.84. AssetMark Financial shares last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 962 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $151.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 259,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after buying an additional 105,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 70,202 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.