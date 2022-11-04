Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $61.15, but opened at $66.11. Service Co. International shares last traded at $65.89, with a volume of 12,616 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

