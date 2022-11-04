Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Up to $13.16

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.16, but opened at $14.42. Freshworks shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 5,688 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Freshworks Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 68.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $121.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,506.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 200,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,749.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,506.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and have sold 30,355 shares valued at $444,006. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 22.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,424,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 636,297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Freshworks by 13.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,105,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,835,000 after purchasing an additional 356,175 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $51,705,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 200.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,429,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,842 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

