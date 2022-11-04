Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $43.06, but opened at $48.75. Yum China shares last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 62,367 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 156.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

