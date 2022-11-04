Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $28.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Paramount Global traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 307461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,041,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $750,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

