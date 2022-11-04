Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.01

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

SNBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $543.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 164.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sleep Number by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2,996.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 15.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

