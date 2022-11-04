Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.01

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Sleep Number Trading Down 1.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $543.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sleep Number
Sleep Number Company Profile
Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.
