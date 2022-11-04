EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.22

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 22671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ENLC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 179.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 852,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 106.4% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 1,151,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 593,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

