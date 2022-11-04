Renren (NYSE:RENN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.55

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Renren Trading Up 3.0 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12.
About Renren
Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.
