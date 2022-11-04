Renren (NYSE:RENN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.55

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Renren Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renren by 1,034.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Renren by 1,401.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Renren by 37,033.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Renren by 103.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Renren in the first quarter valued at $240,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

