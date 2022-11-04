Western Union (NYSE:WU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.04

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 48202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. UBS Group lowered Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.94.

Western Union Stock Down 4.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 213.18% and a net margin of 17.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Union by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Union by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 279,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 49.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

