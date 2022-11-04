Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $145.21

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $145.21 and last traded at $149.30, with a volume of 9834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 18.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 510.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,944,000 after buying an additional 205,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 251,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179,861 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,937.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 116,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 738.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 110,403 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 258.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,308,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

