Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.47

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.47 and last traded at $58.73, with a volume of 828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGND has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -136.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average is $90.50.

Insider Activity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 783,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,941,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 459,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 453,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 428,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,582 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

