Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Raised to $109.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.72. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

