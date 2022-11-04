Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Raised to $109.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.
Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of PM stock opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.72. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
