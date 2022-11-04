Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.83. Aflac has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.