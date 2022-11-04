Morgan Stanley Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $125.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $118.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $119.84.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after buying an additional 2,819,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

