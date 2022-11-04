Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Raised to $74.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s previous close.

BFAM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.63. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

