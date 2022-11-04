Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $42.98 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.19.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($24.00) to €22.00 ($22.00) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($57.95) to €51.80 ($51.80) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $35.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
