Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $42.98 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($24.00) to €22.00 ($22.00) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($57.95) to €51.80 ($51.80) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $35.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 198,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.