Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRNS. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.89% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Varonis Systems by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,765,000 after buying an additional 78,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

