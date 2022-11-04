Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT Lowered to $21.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cowen from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXEL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $419.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,783,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,262,000 after purchasing an additional 921,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,397,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,212,000 after purchasing an additional 197,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,174 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.