Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) PT Lowered to $7.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDLX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a market cap of $184.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.07. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $75.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.62 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,822.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,822.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Balen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,126.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 280.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

