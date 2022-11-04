T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Sells $7,523,500.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $148.17 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

