Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Lowered to $23.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.22% from the company’s current price.

KMT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE KMT opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.91. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,224,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,079 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,617 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kennametal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,632,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,605,000 after purchasing an additional 736,816 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,955,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,655 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

